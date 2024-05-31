Driver responsible for deadly crash involving train in Tottenham sentenced

A Brampton man who pleaded guilty for his part in a deadly collision involving a train in Tottenham has been sentenced.

Jarmanjeet Singh admitted he was driving with four passengers in his car when an oncoming train crashed into them along the 5th Line on the night of Oct. 14, 2021.

Two women, 19 and 24, were killed, while three others, including Singh, were seriously injured.

Singh was initially charged with criminal negligence causing death, criminal negligence causing bodily harm, obstruction of justice and failing to stop at the railway crossing.

Police said the crossing signals were flashing at the time of the collision.

Emergency crews on scene of a crash between a car and a train in New Tecumseth on Thurs., Oct. 14, 2021 (Tristan Phillips/CP24)

Last month, the 30-year-old heard from the victims, including the train conductor, who said the collision caused life-altering trauma.

"I will forever be burdened by the actions of a stranger," she said, describing physical and mental health challenges she's been burdened with since the crash.

One of his passengers told the court she spent two months in the hospital after the crash, suffering a brain bleed, collapsed lung, and damaged spine, ankle and pelvis.

She shared how the deadly collision claimed the lives of her sister and best friend. "Everything is ruined," she said.

On Friday, a Bradford judge sentenced Singh to three years in jail. He was also handed a lifetime driving ban.