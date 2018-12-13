Featured
Driver loses control, smashes into Barrie dealership lot
A Jeep lays on its side in a Barrie, Ont. dealership after a car smashes into its mounted display on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018 (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, December 13, 2018 5:20PM EST
One man was taken to hospital after police say his vehicle lost control in Barrie on Thursday afternoon.
Police say the man’s vehicle smashed through a dealership fence near Highway 400 and Dunlop Street. It then hit a Jeep that was mounted as a display.
The Jeep fell onto its side. Both vehicles sustained damaged.
The man’s injuries are unknown.
Police are investigating.