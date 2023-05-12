Driver critically injured in crash on Old Barrie Road in Oro-Medonte

A two-vehicle collision on Old Barrie Road in Oro-Medonte, Ont., is under investigation on Fri., May 12, 2023. (CTV News/Chris Garry) A two-vehicle collision on Old Barrie Road in Oro-Medonte, Ont., is under investigation on Fri., May 12, 2023. (CTV News/Chris Garry)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver