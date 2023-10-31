Driver crashes into ditch, hits tree, road sign and carries on dragging car parts in Penetanguishene

Police charged an Orillia man with impaired and dangerous driving after responding to a collision in Penetanguishene on Sunday night.

According to provincial police, a witness reported seeing a vehicle travelling east on Robert Street crash into a ditch, hitting a tree and a road sign, and then continuing on dragging car parts with it.

Officers found the vehicle in a medical facility parking lot and said the driver was located nearby.

Police arrested the driver, a 53-year-old man, and laid the charges.

The accused was eventually released from custody.

As a result of the impaired driving charges, he was handed a 90-day licence suspension, and the vehicle was towed away to be impounded for seven days at the owner's expense.