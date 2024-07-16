Driver charged with speeding nearly 2x limit on Hwy 400 while intoxicated

A Barrie man faces charges and a 90-day driver's licence suspension after allegedly speeding nearly double the posted limit while intoxicated along Highway 400.

Provincial police say an officer conducted a traffic stop shortly before 1 a.m. on Tuesday after clocking a vehicle travelling northbound at 191 kilometres per hour at Teston Road in Vaughan.

The 47-year-old man was charged with stunt driving and impaired driving.

The offences come with an automatic roadside licence suspension and vehicle impoundment.