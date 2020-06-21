Advertisement
Barrie News | Local Breaking | CTV News Barrie
Driver bolts from Barrie crash scene
Published Sunday, June 21, 2020 7:31PM EDT Last Updated Monday, June 22, 2020 1:50PM EDT
A single car crash near Little Ave and Huronia Rd in Barrie, Ont., Sun. June 21, 2020 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Police say one person took off running after a car flipped over in Barrie.
Investigators are trying to determine how a white sedan wound up on its roof on Little Avenue east of Huronia Road just before 6 p.m. Sunday.
Police say the 20-year-old passenger was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The passenger was charged with possession of stolen property.
The driver, who police believe may also have been injured, has not yet been located.