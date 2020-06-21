BARRIE, ONT. -- Police say one person took off running after a car flipped over in Barrie.

Investigators are trying to determine how a white sedan wound up on its roof on Little Avenue east of Huronia Road just before 6 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the 20-year-old passenger was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The passenger was charged with possession of stolen property.

The driver, who police believe may also have been injured, has not yet been located.