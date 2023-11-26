BARRIE
Barrie

    • Driver airlifted to hospital after crash in Caledon, Ont.

    (CTV News file image) (CTV News file image)

    Caledon OPP is investigating a two-vehicle crash that saw one person airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma center Sunday morning.

    The crash happened on Airport Road, between Escarpment and Finnerty Side Roads.

    Police say the driver of one of the vehicles was airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma center but have not disclosed their injuries as of this time.

    An investigation into the crash remains ongoing, and police are asking the public to avoid the area as the roadway remains closed. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News