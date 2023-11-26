Driver airlifted to hospital after crash in Caledon, Ont.

Caledon OPP is investigating a two-vehicle crash that saw one person airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma center Sunday morning.

The crash happened on Airport Road, between Escarpment and Finnerty Side Roads.

Police say the driver of one of the vehicles was airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma center but have not disclosed their injuries as of this time.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing, and police are asking the public to avoid the area as the roadway remains closed.