Driver accused of speaking with girl, 12, walking home from school in Bradford wanted by police
Police are looking for the public's help to identify the driver in a suspicious incident in Bradford.
South Simcoe police say the man drove a dark-coloured, four-door, silver-rimmed vehicle and stopped to speak with a young girl as she walked home from school on Friday.
Police say the incident happened in the area of Northgate Drive and Prince Drive.
They say the 13-year-old girl didn't respond to the man and ran home and told her parents, who called the police.
Police say the driver is Caucasian, in his 50s, with short grey hair and white stubble.
They ask anyone who saw the interaction or has security or dash cam footage to contact South Simcoe police at 905-775-3311 or Crime Stoppers.
SAFETY TIPS FOR PARENTS
Parents and caregivers are encouraged to teach children not to go anywhere with anyone without parental permission and never to accept anything from anyone without parental consent.
Police say it's a good idea to practice scenarios with your child, such as what to do if someone approaches them, asks them for help, or says their parent sent them.
Ensure the child knows to tell a parent or trusted adult if someone approaches them or a situation makes them uncomfortable.
And finally, teach your child to trust their instincts and the importance of paying attention to their surroundings and, if possible, always to have a buddy with them.
