BARRIE
Barrie

    • Driver, 77, charged after high-speed crash into Bradford home

    Yellow police tape surrounds an area for an investigation. (CTV News/Rob Cooper) Yellow police tape surrounds an area for an investigation. (CTV News/Rob Cooper)
    Police charged a senior following a collision with a house in Bradford on Monday afternoon.

    South Simcoe police say the vehicle crashed into a home on Church Street around the lunch hour, causing considerable damage to both the house and the vehicle.

    "Officers located a nearby CCTV video that showed the vehicle suddenly accelerating to a high speed before colliding with the house," police stated.

    A 77-year-old woman from Richmond Hill is charged with careless driving.

    Police confirmed no injuries were reported.

