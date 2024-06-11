Driver, 77, charged after high-speed crash into Bradford home

Police charged a senior following a collision with a house in Bradford on Monday afternoon.

South Simcoe police say the vehicle crashed into a home on Church Street around the lunch hour, causing considerable damage to both the house and the vehicle.

"Officers located a nearby CCTV video that showed the vehicle suddenly accelerating to a high speed before colliding with the house," police stated.

A 77-year-old woman from Richmond Hill is charged with careless driving.

Police confirmed no injuries were reported.