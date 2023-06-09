Downtown summer staple returns to Barrie

A downtown Barrie summer staple is back for another year beginning this weekend.

Twice a month, beginning Saturday, Dunlop Street will be blocked off from cars from Maple Avenue to Mulcaster Street for Open Air Dunlop.

The initiative allows residents to walk the street freely, enjoying the local shops and patios.

Saturday is also the first day of the free and family-friendly 2023 Barrie Air Show. Day two, of course, is Sunday.

The event is in partnership with the City of Barrie, the Canadian Forces Base Borden, Simcoe County and the Downtown Barrie BIA.

Skies over Kempenfelt Bay will be filled with iconic Canadian aircraft, demonstration teams, and the Canadian Forces Snowbirds.

The event begins at about 12:30 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be activities and vendors at Heritage Park, including Canadian Forces Base Borden interactive displays, vehicles, and the kiddie commando course.

Other Saturday events include the Barrie Farmer’s Markets at City Hall and free art activity in Meridian Place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There are several other free events at Meridian Place, including a yoga class, a Pilate class, a walking tour, wrestler story time and a Pearl Jam tribute band. All events happen between 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Airshow pilots will be at Meridian Place at 8 p.m. for a meet and greet.

All weekend events can be found on the Downtown Barrie BIA website.