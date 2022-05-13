Dog treats go to the head of the CLASS

Community Living Association for South Simcoe is the official dog cookie "makers n' bakers" that produce five delicious flavours for pooches to enjoy. People with developmental issues get paid for helping produce the cookies that are sold at community events.

