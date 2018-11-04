

CTV Barrie





Ontario Provincial Police continue to investigate after a well-executed robbery at a gas bar and store on Highway #12 in Orillia.

According to the Orillia OPP, seven people in their late 20’s, early 30’s – all appeared to be of Middle Eastern or South Asian decent - walked into the store at approximately 6:05 p.m. on November 1.

They then distracted the clerk while others entered the business and residence; taking approximately $140 thousand in cash and jewelry.

“While the distraction was going on they entered the residence attached to the business,” said OPP Constable Martin Hill. “These people are very good at what they do. It’s organized, and well thought out.”

They then drove off in a white Dodge Caravan with no front plates.

An employee at the gas station says he’s now more alert while behind the counter.

“I’m definitely more cautious, “Luke Root says. “(I) watch for anyone who seems to be moving differently, watching the cameras, anything like that.”

The robbery on Highway #12 seemed all too familiar for the owner of Charlie Brown’s Variety in Cookstown.

Brown, who was robbed in the same fashion on September 10, says he was stunned when he saw the post of the similar crime online.

“They’re the same people doing the same thing in a different location,” says the store owner. “I looked at pictures. I can identify at least three of those people in those pictures. There were the same three, less the rest of them in our store for sure.”

Const. Hill says local police will be looking to see if there is a connection to both robberies.

“Police will definitely be in contact with other jurisdictions and other police forces to see any similarities and see if they can link these cases together,” said Hill.

Police is asking the public with any information to contact the police right away.