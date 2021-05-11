BARRIE, ONT. -- Demolition of the Anne Street bridge in Barrie will get underway in June.

Crews with the Ministry of Transportation will start construction on the new Anne Street bridge on Sat. May 29, with demolition scheduled for Sat. June. 5.

Traffic will be significantly impacted by the project that is anticipated to take 18 months to complete and will require the closure of Anne Street from Edgehill Drive to Donald Street.

A free pedestrian shuttle will be available with stops on either side of the bridge.

Barrie Transit routes 5, 6, and 8 will have detours during construction. Riders are encouraged to visit the website for details.