Dozens of children gathered together cheering and holding posters and cards at Hewitt's Creek Public School in Barrie.

A letter-writing campaign is underway aimed at bringing a little touch of home for the holiday season to some men and women thousands of kilometres away.

The students wrote messages of thanks, praise and best wishes.

"Dear Soldier, I know it must be hard leaving your family, but I think about what you're doing for our country. Thank you so much for your service. All soldiers are being so brave and you are the bravest of them all. Don't let the bad get to you, but let the good overflow you," reads one student.

The initative began at the Bob Rumble Home for the Deaf in Barrie.

The home has assisted veterans for the past 13 years, but this is the first time they have sent Christmas cards to active serving members.

For Bob Rumble resident Cecil Campbell, it's simply about sending smiles.

"For the soldiers, to have them inspired and happy when they are out serving our country... I just want them to be happy when they open up those cards."

"I know it's little, but it's so meaningful and impactful," says Jessica Oickle-Lemieux who knows from personal experience just how much a card from home can mean. Her cousin is a pilot at CFB Trenton. "And he just came back from a tour in Kuwait."

The cards will be mailed first to Base Borden and CFB Trenton, and then the majority will be shipped to the men and women who will spend December 25th far from home.