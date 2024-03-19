BARRIE
Barrie

    • Deadly multi-vehicle collision under investigation

    An OPP cruiser is seen in this undated file photo. An OPP cruiser is seen in this undated file photo.
    Share

    One person died in a multi-vehicle collision on St. Patrick’s Day in Caledon.

    Provincial officers and emergency personnel responded to a three-vehicle collision Sunday shortly before 3 a.m. on Mayfield Road.

    The passenger in the first vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver was taken to hospital with critical injuries.

    The driver of the third vehicle was driven to hospital with only minor injuries.

    Mayfield Road between McLaughlin Road and Chinguacousy Road was closed for several hours while the OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionists assisted with the investigation.

    Police charged the third driver, a 25-year-old man from Oakville, with operation causing death, operation causing bodily harm, and obstructing a peace officer.

    The accused will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on April 4.

    The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Caledon OPP.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Photo shows deep inside a melted Fukushima reactor

    Images taken by miniature drones from deep inside a badly damaged reactor at the Fukushima nuclear plant show displaced control equipment and misshapen materials but leave many questions unanswered, underscoring the daunting task of decommissioning the plant.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News