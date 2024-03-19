Deadly multi-vehicle collision under investigation

One person died in a multi-vehicle collision on St. Patrick’s Day in Caledon.

Provincial officers and emergency personnel responded to a three-vehicle collision Sunday shortly before 3 a.m. on Mayfield Road.

The passenger in the first vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver was taken to hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the third vehicle was driven to hospital with only minor injuries.

Mayfield Road between McLaughlin Road and Chinguacousy Road was closed for several hours while the OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionists assisted with the investigation.

Police charged the third driver, a 25-year-old man from Oakville, with operation causing death, operation causing bodily harm, and obstructing a peace officer.

The accused will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on April 4.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Caledon OPP.