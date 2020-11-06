BARRIE, ONT. -- Over the last two decades, I’ve done several stories about the impact cancer has on victims, families and communities. I’ve become close friends with some, laughed and celebrated their victories, mourned and cried their losses.

Much like everyone else, I’ve lost family to cancer. I’ve had two cancer-related scares myself.

The annual Movember Movement benefits men’s health on many platforms; cancer care and research, and mental health.

My goal is to raise $500.

I’ll try to have a little fun with it and ask you to join me on my journey.

Thanks everyone, Kase.