CTV News Barrie will be live at Park Place for annual Toy Mountain drive-thru drop-off

The CTV News Barrie team will be live at Barrie's Park Place this evening from 5:30 to 7:00 pm for our annual Toy Mountain drive-thru drop-off.

The team will be collecting toy donations to support more than three thousand children, teens and families with Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions.

The Toy Drive drop-off will be held by the Christmas tree and fireplace in the village courtyard.

CTV's Dana Roberts will host the live broadcast alongside CTV's KC Colby with a live weather forecast.

Anyone from the public is welcome to attend.