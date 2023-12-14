BARRIE
Barrie

    • CTV News Barrie will be live at Park Place for annual Toy Mountain drive-thru drop-off

    The location for CTV Barrie's annual Toy Mountain drive-thru toy drop-off. (CTV News Barrie) The location for CTV Barrie's annual Toy Mountain drive-thru toy drop-off. (CTV News Barrie)

    The CTV News Barrie team will be live at Barrie's Park Place this evening from 5:30 to 7:00 pm for our annual Toy Mountain drive-thru drop-off.

    The team will be collecting toy donations to support more than three thousand children, teens and families with Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions.

    The Toy Drive drop-off will be held by the Christmas tree and fireplace in the village courtyard.

    CTV's Dana Roberts will host the live broadcast alongside CTV's KC Colby with a live weather forecast.

    Anyone from the public is welcome to attend.

