Crown in Elnaz Hajtamiri case calls for defence lawyer to be disqualified

Nearly a year since Elnaz Hajtamiri disappeared after being allegedly abducted in Wasaga Beach, Ont., the Crown is calling for her ex-boyfriend's lawyer to be removed from the case.

The Crown is citing a conflict of interest and made an application to have Mohamad Lilo's lawyer, Philippe Grenier, disqualified from the case.

Lilo, 35, was arrested in a Montreal suburb in July and faces attempted murder and kidnapping charges.

Any evidence presented in court Wednesday is protected under a publication ban.

Two other men from the Brampton area, Riyasat Singh and Harshdeep Binner, face charges of attempted murder, attempted kidnapping, possession of property obtained by crime, and mischief, in connection with a violent assault on Hajtamiri weeks before she vanished.

Hajtamiri disappeared in January after police say three men posing as cops claimed to have an arrest warrant and forcibly put the then 37-year-old woman into a white Lexus SUV.

Since that time, her family has pleaded for answers.

"If anyone out there can help share information with us, we are waiting for your guidance every day," the family stated in October.

It's unclear when the judge will make a decision on the state of Lilo's lawyer.

Lilo is scheduled to be back in court next week on Dec. 21, one year to the day of the alleged frying pan attack in a Richmond Hill parking garage, which prompted Hajtamiri to attempt to hide with family in Wasaga Beach.

With files from CTV's Mike Arsalides