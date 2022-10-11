Ont. woman's family pleads for answers 9 months after her disappearance

It has been 172 agonizing days for the family of Elnaz Hajtamiri since she was allegedly dragged barefoot from a home in Wasaga Beach, Ont., leaving her loved ones questioning whether they will ever see her alive again.

Hajtamiri's family released a statement to CTV News, pleading for closure and desperate for answers, "It has been almost nine long months without our beautiful girl, and the pain we feel without her here is immeasurable.

We are pleading with these men to share some insight with us on her whereabouts and to bring peace to all of us who are suffering without her. Bringing a dignified resolution to Elnaz's story is the only good thing we could ask for to come from this painful journey. If anyone out there can help share information with us, we are waiting for your guidance every day."

The family also expressed gratitude to the detectives and police working on the case, saying they have faith there will be "resolution and justice."

Hajtamiri was allegedly abducted on Jan. 12 by three men posing as cops claiming to have a warrant for her arrest. Her family says she was loaded into a white Lexus SUV and hasn't seen or heard from her since.

In the nine months since her disappearance, three men have been arrested, including Hajtamiri's former boyfriend, Mohamad Lilo.

Lilo, 35, was taken into custody in July and faces attempted murder and kidnapping charges. He has been behind bars at the Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene, Ont. and was denied bail last month.

Hajtamiri's family says Elnaz had ended things with Lilo a few months before she went missing.

Along with the former boyfriend, two others face charges in connection with a violent assault on Hajtamiri just weeks before she disappeared.

Riyasat Singh and Harshdeep Binner face charges of attempted murder, attempted kidnapping, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and mischief under $5,000.

According to York Regional Police, Hajtamiri was struck in the head with a frying pan in late December in an underground parking garage in Richmond Hill, Ont. The incident left her with a head wound requiring roughly 40 stitches.

Police also said they seized a tracking device, which her family claimed was found on her car following the assault.

Lilo's lawyer hopes to have his client tried before a judge and jury in French. He is scheduled for another court appearance Monday.