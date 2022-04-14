Arrest made, Canada-wide warrant issued for 2nd suspect wanted in connection with Elnaz Hajtamiri assault

Police say a suspect has been arrested and a Canada-wide warrant issued for another who is wanted in connection to the violent attack against Elnaz Hajtamiri in Richmond Hill, Ont.

Investigators say a warrant was executed on Wednesday at a residence in Brampton where Riyasat Singh, 23, of Mississauga, was taken into police custody.

York Regional Police have since issued a Canada-wide warrant for the arrest of Harshdeep Binner, 23, of Brampton.

Both men face charges of attempted murder, attempted kidnapping, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and mischief under $5,000.

York Regional Police say Hajtamiri was struck on the head with a frying pan on Dec. 20 in an underground parking garage on King William Crescent.

Police say the attack was interrupted by a concerned citizen before the two men took off in a vehicle.

The attack left 37-year-old Hajtamiri with a head wound needing roughly 40 stitches.

Police confirmed they seized a tracking device, which her family said was found on her car after the assault.

Investigators later learned the suspect's vehicle had been stolen from the Finch Avenue and Don Mills area in Toronto. It has since been recovered.

Weeks later, on Jan. 12, police have said three men posing as cops forcibly dragged Hajtamiri barefoot through the snow from a Trailwood Place home in Wasaga Beach where she had been hiding out with family members.

Hajtamiri's whereabouts continue to be a mystery as the investigation into her kidnapping continues.

York Regional Police say they are working closely with Ontario Provincial Police and urge anyone with information on the case to contact the dedicated tip line at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7250 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.