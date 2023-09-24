Crash kills one, injures multiple people in Clearview Township

Police in Clearview Township are investigating a crash that killed a woman and injured multiple people, including several children.

Police say the crash happened just before 8 a.m. Saturday at 3-4 Sideroad Sunnidale and Concession Road 9 Sunnidale.

The two-vehicle crash killed a 31-year-old Clearview woman, while a driver of one of the vehicles was airlifted to a Toronto Trauma Centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say an infant was also airlifted with non-life-threatening injuries, while another child was taken to hospital with minor injuries. Several other passengers were also taken to hospital for treatment but have been released.

The area was closed for several hours while police conducted their investigation, and officers are asking anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact them.