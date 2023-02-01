Crash involving taxi snarls traffic in central Barrie

A crash at Anne Street and Essa Road slowed down traffic Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 1, 2023. (Michael Chorney/At the Scene Photography} A crash at Anne Street and Essa Road slowed down traffic Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 1, 2023. (Michael Chorney/At the Scene Photography}

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver