Nearly a week after three llamas escaped their pen in the Town of the Blue Mountains, two have been returned home.

The trio wandered away from their farm on the 21st Sideroad on Friday and had been on the loose since.

Several volunteers, a cowboy on horseback and a drone, have aided in the search, and while there had been several sightings of Lluka, Llewis and Todd, corralling them to bring them home has proved to be the challenge.

On Thursday, the llamas' owner, Samantha McKay, confirmed Lluka and Todd had been captured by cowboy Jamie Hanley, adding both are in good health although somewhat stressed.

Llewis remains on the lam.

McKay said the llamas would never have left their home if their pasture gates hadn't accidentally been left open.