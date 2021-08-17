BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) will be working with local school boards to offer COVID-19 clinics at schools throughout Simcoe Muskoka.

The SMDHU tells CTV News details on the clinics will be announced soon but are expected to run the last week of August and the first week of September.

On Monday, the province announced it was working with local health units to put on the clinics in schools to try and reach unvaccinated youth as part of the return to schools this fall.

The clinics will make it easier for students, staff and families of children to get vaccinated. Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, called the clinics part of their "last mile" vaccination strategy.

Sunday, more than 69 per cent of youth aged 12 to 17 have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 56 per cent have received a second dose.

COVID-19 vaccinations in schools will only be given if informed consent has been provided.

Vaccination continues to be voluntary for anyone eligible in Ontario.

Concerns continue surrounding the rise in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant.

According to the data, in Simcoe Muskoka, 80 per cent of the population 12 years and older living in Simcoe Muskoka have had at least one dose of the vaccine, including 71 per cent of youth 12 to 17 years of age who have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Thirty four per cent of 18 to 29-year-olds are either unable or unwilling to get a shot.

With files from CTV's Mike Arsalides