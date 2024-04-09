BARRIE
Barrie

    • COVID-19 outbreak at Midland hospital care unit

    Georgian Bay General Hospital in Midland, Ont. April 9, 2024 (Source: GBGH) Georgian Bay General Hospital in Midland, Ont. April 9, 2024 (Source: GBGH)
    Share

    A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH).

    Almost a dozen patients in the 1 North Complex Continuing Care and Rehabilitation unit at GBGH have contracted COVID-19 while receiving care at the hospital.

    In collaboration with the Simcoe County District Health Unit, GBGH made the announcement early Tuesday morning.

    The hospital is performing enhanced cleaning and other infection prevention and control measures – including increased testing of patients and staff.

    Visitation to the unit to visit the 11 patients is limited to essential caregivers only and the unit is closed to admissions at this time.

    Universal masking and eye protection are required for anyone entering a unit experiencing an outbreak.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    This hidden Eden in Mexico won't stay undiscovered forever

    The remote landscapes of La Huasteca Potosina – part of the larger La Huasteca region spanning multiple states – include vast desert, lush mountains and rainforest nooks with turquoise rivers and waterfalls. And the attractions within remain unknown to most international travellers – for now, at least.

    13 times Trump's abortion position shifted over the last 25 years

    Throughout his lengthy career in the public eye and politics going back 25 years, former U.S. president Donald Trump has found himself on every side of the contentious debate, at times shifting stances seemingly to match the politics of the voters he is trying win over.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News