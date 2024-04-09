COVID-19 outbreak at Midland hospital care unit
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH).
Almost a dozen patients in the 1 North Complex Continuing Care and Rehabilitation unit at GBGH have contracted COVID-19 while receiving care at the hospital.
In collaboration with the Simcoe County District Health Unit, GBGH made the announcement early Tuesday morning.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
The hospital is performing enhanced cleaning and other infection prevention and control measures – including increased testing of patients and staff.
Visitation to the unit to visit the 11 patients is limited to essential caregivers only and the unit is closed to admissions at this time.
Universal masking and eye protection are required for anyone entering a unit experiencing an outbreak.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Can't get enough of the total solar eclipse or got clouded out? Here are the next ones to watch for
Whether you saw the moon completely block the sun, were foiled by cloudy weather or weren't along the path of Monday's total solar eclipse, there are still more chances to catch a glimpse.
With bird flu cases rising in border states, should Canadians be concerned about their food?
The rapid spread of bird flu has some states warning against preparing eggs in any style where the yolks are runny. Should Canadians be concerned about what they eat?
Alberta distillery to stop making 4-litre vodka jugs after minister raises concern
A distillery is halting production of discount four-litre vodka jugs after the Alberta minister responsible for the province's liquor industry called out the product for not being responsibly priced.
What is Mercury retrograde and how does it affect you?
The optical illusion of the planet Mercury appearing to move backwards gets blamed for accidents and miscommunications, but scientists note there is no evidence Mercury retrograde has any effect on us at all.
Woman shoots interstate drivers, says God told her to because of the eclipse, Florida police say
A woman checked out of a Florida hotel and told staff that she was going on a God-directed shooting spree because of the solar eclipse, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
RBC terminates Nadine Ahn as CFO following probe into personal relationship
Royal Bank of Canada says it has terminated chief financial officer Nadine Ahn following an investigation into a personal relationship she allegedly had with another employee.
This hidden Eden in Mexico won't stay undiscovered forever
The remote landscapes of La Huasteca Potosina – part of the larger La Huasteca region spanning multiple states – include vast desert, lush mountains and rainforest nooks with turquoise rivers and waterfalls. And the attractions within remain unknown to most international travellers – for now, at least.
13 times Trump's abortion position shifted over the last 25 years
Throughout his lengthy career in the public eye and politics going back 25 years, former U.S. president Donald Trump has found himself on every side of the contentious debate, at times shifting stances seemingly to match the politics of the voters he is trying win over.
Alec Baldwin had 'no control of his own emotions' on 'Rust' set, prosecutors claim in new legal filing
Special prosecutors in New Mexico claim in a new legal filing that actor Alec Baldwin’s behaviour on the 'Rust' movie set contributed to 'safety compromises' that led to the fatal shooting of the film’s cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Crash snarls traffic on Highway 85 southbound
Traffic is backed up on Highway 85 southbound in Kitchener after a crash near the Wellington Street exit.
-
Watching the solar eclipse in Waterloo Region and Guelph
People across Waterloo Region - and beyond - had their eyes on the skies for Monday's solar eclipse.
-
New $144 million rec complex in Kitchener approved
Kitchener City Council has given their stamp of approval for a new $144 million recreation complex.
London
-
Pedestrian struck by semi truck in Huron County
A pedestrian has been taken to hospital by air ambulance after a crash in Huron County. According to OPP, a person was struck by a semi truck on Highway 21, south of Bayfield.
-
Severed gas line being repaired in northeast London
Emergency crews are on scene of a severed gas line in northeast London. According to London fire, people in the area of Pall Mall Street and William Street are being evacuated.
-
London, Ont. jury hears disturbing evidence at child abuse case involving parents
A London, Ont. jury heard horrific testimony Monday surrounding the alleged abuse of several children at the hands of their mother and father.
Windsor
-
Family upset after dog dies at vet's office
A LaSalle family is grieving the loss of their beloved dog after an error at the vet resulted in its death.
-
Missing 14-year-old girl sought by OPP in Leamington
Essex County OPP officers are asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.
-
Fifth suspect arrested after downtown fight
Windsor police have arrested the fifth person related to an aggravated assault downtown.
Northern Ontario
-
Alberta minor hockey volunteer charged with alleged sexual offences involving teenage boys
A volunteer with the Sundre Minor Hockey Association faces several charges related to an alleged sexual assault involving teenagers.
-
Timmins supervised drug consumption site to be taken over by CMHA
Funding to keep the supervised drug consumption site open in Timmins has been found and it will be taken over by Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Cochrane-Timiskaming.
-
Elliot Lake city councillors frustrated after latest arena update
Elliot Lake city councillors appeared to be visibly frustrated on Monday night during a progress update on the Centennial Arena, which has been shuttered since the fall.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
All three northern teams in Round 2 of OHL playoffs, two facing off
Sudbury Wolves beat Mississauga Steelheads four games to one in Round 1 of the eastern conference in the OHL playoffs.
-
Elliot Lake city councillors frustrated after latest arena update
Elliot Lake city councillors appeared to be visibly frustrated on Monday night during a progress update on the Centennial Arena, which has been shuttered since the fall.
-
After ‘disastrous’ winter, Sault tourism officials hope for strong summer
As we near summer, northern tourism officials are taking stock of the winter that was (or wasn’t) and looking to the next busy season for the industry.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa mayor shares message of gratitude from husband and father of Barrhaven murder victims
Dhanushka Wickramasinghe plans to stay in Ottawa and is committed to serving the community after his wife, four children and a family friend were killed in his Barrhaven home last month, according to Ottawa's mayor.
-
What is Mercury retrograde and how does it affect you?
The optical illusion of the planet Mercury appearing to move backwards gets blamed for accidents and miscommunications, but scientists note there is no evidence Mercury retrograde has any effect on us at all.
-
Ottawa could hit 20 C for the first time in 2024
The temperature is expected to hit 20 C in Ottawa for the first time in 2024, as above-seasonal temperatures are in the forecast for the full week.
Toronto
-
Ontario cannabis operator fined $200K for alleged illegal agreements
A licenced cannabis operator in Ontario has been fined $200,000 for allegedly trying to enter into illegal agreements with producers that would have given them a preferential advantage.
-
Officer assaulted while walking to downtown police station: TPS
Police say an officer was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being assaulted while walking to a downtown police station on Monday night.
-
Here's why you may smell smoke near Toronto's High Park today
The City of Toronto will conduct its annual burn of High Park on Tuesday. A “deliberately set and carefully controlled” fire will burn in five areas at the park, near Bloor Street and Parkside Drive in the city’s west end, between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Montreal
-
Quebec Liberals calling for parliamentary commission on flood zones to protect homeowners
The Quebec Liberal Party is worried about what's happening to homes in flood zones and is calling for a parliamentary commission as more people are being affected by flooding.
-
Westmount to crack down on off-leash dogs following complaints
The City of Westmount is threatening to get tougher with dog owners after complaints of uncontrolled off-leash dogs at Summit Park have created local tensions.
-
Can't get enough of the total solar eclipse or got clouded out? Here are the next ones to watch for
Whether you saw the moon completely block the sun, were foiled by cloudy weather or weren't along the path of Monday's total solar eclipse, there are still more chances to catch a glimpse.
Atlantic
-
People across the Maritimes take time to observe historic eclipse
Chris Hadfield was one of thousands of people across the Maritimes who observed the celestial event, which won’t repeat in the region until 2079.
-
Police continue to search for suspect accused of N.S. man’s 2021 death
The Nova Scotia RCMP says it continues to search for a 29-year-old man charged with second-degree murder three years ago.
-
Saint Mary’s University faculty votes in support of motion of no confidence
The faculty at Saint Mary’s University in Halifax has voted in support of a motion of no confidence in the school’s president and the chair of the board of governors.
Winnipeg
-
'Significant adverse environmental effects’ on Indigenous peoples: Outlet Channels draft report
A draft environmental assessment report released by the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada says the Lake Manitoba and Lake St. Martin Outlet Channels Project is likely to cause direct and cumulative significant adverse environmental effects on Indigenous people.
-
Central Park could be getting a new name
One of Winnipeg’s oldest parks could be getting a new name.
-
Police searching for Winnipegger missing nearly 2 months
The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for a resident who has been missing for nearly two months.
Calgary
-
Aggression in classrooms on the rise: Alberta Teachers' Association
The Alberta Teachers' Association (ATA) is sounding the alarm on increasing aggression in school.
-
WestJet Encore pilots approve agreement, avoid strike action
Passengers with WestJet's Encore airline can breathe a little easier after an agreement was reached between the company and its pilots.
-
Alberta distillery to stop making 4-litre vodka jugs after minister raises concern
A distillery is halting production of discount four-litre vodka jugs after the Alberta minister responsible for the province's liquor industry called out the product for not being responsibly priced.
Edmonton
-
2 dead after daylight shooting in south Edmonton residential neighbourhood
Police are investigating a shooting in south Edmonton over the noon hour on Monday.
-
Alberta distillery to stop making 4-litre vodka jugs after minister raises concern
A distillery is halting production of discount four-litre vodka jugs after the Alberta minister responsible for the province's liquor industry called out the product for not being responsibly priced.
-
Woman who claims she was attacked by dogs that killed boy in south Edmonton plans legal action against owner
The lawyer representing a woman who says she was attacked by two dogs that last week killed an 11-year-old boy in south Edmonton said she plans to take legal action against the animals' owner.
Regina
-
Man arrested following alleged shooting in Estevan Monday night
Police in Estevan say a male suspect is now in custody following a shooting incident in the city Monday night.
-
Sask. education minister offers to put accountability framework into legislation
As Saskatchewan teachers step up job sanctions with "work to rule" measures this week – Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill has offered to include accountability framework into the Education Act.
-
Sask. preparing for potential early start to wildfire season
Saskatchewan saw an unprecedented amount of wildfires last year, and now officials are preparing for another busy season after months of low precipitation.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan residents looked to the skies. Some saw mostly clouds
Crowds of people across Saskatchewan were outside on Monday hoping to catch a glimpse of the rare celestial spectacle that made news across the continent.
-
Saskatoon property 'crawls' with swarms of maple bugs
Bob Muckalt rarely had to deal with maple bugs before he and his wife Rita bought their home in Confederation Park in 2021.
-
Deportation hearing set for truck driver in deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash
A deportation hearing for the truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash six years ago has been scheduled for next month.
Vancouver
-
Trapped B.C. orca calf's skin whitening, no sign of emaciation: Fisheries Department
The skin of a young killer whale trapped in a Vancouver Island lagoon is turning white due to the low salinity of the water, but the Fisheries Department says the calf is active and isn't showing signs of emaciation.
-
Concerns about alleged kickback scheme leads to investigation of CleanBC grants
A Merritt-based company that makes electric logging trucks says it hasn't received a CleanBC grant and is raising concerns about the accounting firm tasked with administering them.
-
Suspects traded street drugs for safer supply outside B.C. pharmacy, police say
Prince George RCMP say after multiple days of investigation, including surveillance outside one of the city’s pharmacies, officers arrested two people who had been offering illicit drugs in exchange for safer supply opioids.
Vancouver Island
-
Trapped B.C. orca calf's skin whitening, no sign of emaciation: Fisheries Department
The skin of a young killer whale trapped in a Vancouver Island lagoon is turning white due to the low salinity of the water, but the Fisheries Department says the calf is active and isn't showing signs of emaciation.
-
Searchers say 21-year-old still missing after empty kayak found on Vancouver Island
Searchers are scouring a remote section of northwestern Vancouver Island after a kayak was recovered over the weekend with no sign of its 21-year-old occupant.
-
Major redevelopment pitched for Victoria's waterfront around the Capital Iron building
Reliance Properties owns the land spanning from the waterfront, through the Capital Iron building and up to Government Street, and is looking to redevelop it.