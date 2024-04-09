COVID-19 outbreak at Midland hospital care unit

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH).

Almost a dozen patients in the 1 North Complex Continuing Care and Rehabilitation unit at GBGH have contracted COVID-19 while receiving care at the hospital.

In collaboration with the Simcoe County District Health Unit, GBGH made the announcement early Tuesday morning.

The hospital is performing enhanced cleaning and other infection prevention and control measures – including increased testing of patients and staff.

Visitation to the unit to visit the 11 patients is limited to essential caregivers only and the unit is closed to admissions at this time.

Universal masking and eye protection are required for anyone entering a unit experiencing an outbreak.