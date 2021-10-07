COVID-19 cases in Simcoe Muskoka on a downward trend

Barrie, Ont. -

Simcoe Muskoka's medical officer of health said the trend of declining COVID-19 cases week over week is holding steady, but that doesn't mean it's time to loosen restrictions with flu season looming.

"We certainly want to avoid any kind of resurgence or the kind of experience that's happened in western Canada," Dr. Charles Gardner said during a COVID-19 update.

The health unit logged 19 new infections Thursday, 17 of those among unvaccinated residents.

Gardner said he's confident vaccination and safety measures are working.

"Perhaps we're at the point where every additional percentage increase in coverage is tipping us more and more in the right direction; that we're sort of teetering on the edge of getting there," he said during a COVID-19 update on Wednesday.

School-aged children who aren't eligible for a vaccine now make up one-third of new cases.

The health unit report 28 per cent of those who test positive for the virus are fully vaccinated.

There are currently 131 active COVID-19 cases across Simcoe Muskoka.

The cases listed Thursday are in Bradford (6), Barrie (5), Essa (2), Innisfil (2), New Tecumseth (2), Orillia and Oro-Medonte.

Three are children under 17 who contracted the virus from an outbreak. Five are community-acquired, and three are from close contact with a positive case. The remaining are under investigation.

With files from CTV's Mike Arsalides