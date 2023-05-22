County of Simcoe to name local student honorary paramedic for Paramedic Services Week
A grade 6 student from Innisfil will get the chance to walk in the shoes of a Simcoe County Paramedic.
Danica Smith is the lucky winner of the County of Simcoe's "Paramedic for a Day" contest, coinciding with its celebration of National Paramedic Services Week.
"County of Simcoe paramedics respond to 91,000 calls annually, with each call, location and situation as unique as the patient themselves," said Warden Basil Clarke. "Yet, our paramedics are always ready to answer these calls while also continuing to look for new and innovative ways to ensure our residents and communities receive the best level of care possible. It's an honour to recognize these incredible frontline healthcare professionals and wish them all the very best this Paramedic Services Week."
Formal celebrations of the week will begin at its next County Council meeting on Tuesday, where the County will name Danica Smith as an honorary paramedic for a day. They will receive a certificate, first aid bag, and stethoscope and participate in a mock exercise and photo opportunity with paramedics.
The County said it would also hold an open house for its paramedic services, where visitors can tour ambulances, learn about the equipment and observe demonstrations.
National Paramedic Services Week runs from May 21 to May 27.
