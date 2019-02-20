

CTV Barrie





A fire destroyed a cottage in Muskoka on Tuesday evening.

The occupants were home at the time and noticed smoke. They escaped and called 911.

No one was injured.

The Muskoka Lakes Fire Department got the call just before 7 p.m. and rushed to the Sutton Road cottage.

Crews from three different stations battled the blaze with portable pumps and tankers.

Damage is estimated at $475,000.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.