Fake texts and social media posts have been circulating about cases of coronavirus at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre and Collingwood General and Marine Hospital.

The messages cite both CTV and CBC as sources.

Officials from both hospitals confirm the link is fake and warn the public not to click on the link.

"RVH has been notified by a member of the public about the following post being circulated by text and on social media. If you receive this message, delete it immediately. There have been no presumptive cases of the coronavirus, " RVH said in a tweet.

Collingwood General Memorial has issued a similar statement.