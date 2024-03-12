Convicted cybercriminal from Bradford, Ont., sentenced for global ransomware scheme
Convicted cybercriminal Mikhail Vasiliev has been sentenced to nearly four years in jail after pleading guilty last month to eight counts of cyber extortion, mischief and weapons charges.
The Russian-Canadian man who called Bradford, Ont., home was behind a conspiracy that made international headlines and involved hundreds of thousands of dollars.
"Mikhail Vasiliev took responsibility for his actions, and that played out in today's courtroom with the sentence that was imposed," said Louis Strezos, Vasiliev's lawyer from outside the courthouse on Tuesday.
While delivering the sentence, Justice Michelle Fuerst called Vasiliev a "cyber-terrorist," saying his conduct was "planned, deliberate, and coldly calculated."
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Justice Fuerst added that Vasiliev's actions were "far from victimless crimes" and that he was "motivated by his own greed."
The 34-year-old Russian-Canadian, who moved from Moscow more than 20 years ago, admitted to being a ransomware hacker who held sensitive computer data hostage in exchange for ransom payments from victims, including businesses in Saskatchewan, Montreal and Newfoundland.
The court heard Vasiliev was initially arrested about a year and a half ago when police busted him inside his Bradford home, catching him in the act.
U.S. investigators, who had been watching Vasiliev for two years, said he was sitting at a table inside his garage while on a laptop, committing cyber crimes as part of an international ransomware group called LockBit.
The court heard Vasiliev tried to extort the three Canadian companies out of hundreds of thousands of dollars each between 2021 and 2022, paralyzing them while encrypting their computer systems and financial information.
His lawyer said he became a cyber criminal while at home during the pandemic.
According to U.S. justice officials in New Jersey, the LockBit group Vasiliev admitted to being associated with made at least $100 million in ransom demands and took tens of millions of dollars in ransom payments from at least 1,000 cyber attacks on victims in the U.S. and globally.
Last month, the Justice Department announced that Vasiliev and four other alleged LockBit cybercriminals had been charged for their participation in the LockBit conspiracy.
Vasiliev consented to extradition to the U.S., where he's facing more cybercrime charges, including conspiracy to intentionally damage protected computers and to transmit ransom demands.
Justice Fuerst ordered Vasiliev to fully pay back more than $860,000 in restitution to his Canadian victims.
The court heard that while Vasiliev awaits extradition to New Jersey, his family plans to relocate back to Russia.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. President Joe Biden has won enough delegates to clinch the 2024 Democratic nomination
U.S. President Joe Biden, who took office aiming to steady a nation convulsed by the coronavirus pandemic and the Jan. 6 insurrection, clinched a second straight Democratic nomination Tuesday and set up an all-but-certain rematch with the predecessor he blames for destabilizing the country.
Fatal downtown Toronto shooting began inside home before spilling onto street, police say
A shooting in Regent Park that left two people dead and another person injured Tuesday afternoon began inside a home before spilling out onto the street, Toronto police say.
Gushue returns to Newfoundland after history-making Brier championship
His Brier three-peat has cemented Newfoundland’s Brad Gushue into the curling record books.
What these class-action lawyers say they'd be careful buying in Canada
Purchasing potentially defective products or experiencing unwanted side effects or harm are risks consumers always take. When it comes to shopping, class-action lawyers say they'd be careful when buying these items.
'I would have paid': Ottawa residents claim they were unaware of outstanding tickets now dropping their credit scores
Since reporting on old fines tanking the credit scores of thousands of Ottawans and former residents, CTV News has received a flood of similar accounts from people claiming the city and its contracted collection agencies did not do enough to contact them before their credit score was slashed.
Curler Harris will appeal suspension after missing Scotties due to doping violation
Briane Harris's absence from Canada's national women's curling championship has officially been explained.
Russia says it killed 234 fighters while thwarting an incursion from Ukraine
Ukrainian long-range drones smashed into two oil facilities deep inside Russia on Tuesday, officials said, while an armed incursion claimed by Ukraine-based Russian opponents of the Kremlin unnerved a border region just days before Russia's presidential election.
'We cannot lose hope': Haitian-Canadians ask for Ottawa's help
In the wake of Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry's resignation, community leaders gathered at Montreal's Maison d'Haiti to ask the Canadian government to step up its efforts to deal with the crisis shaking their homeland.
Toronto birder says city's first-ever bald eagle's nest is at risk
Less than a week after news of Toronto’s first-ever documented bald eagle's nest broke, a birder in the city say the site is already at risk due to the ongoing efforts to keep another species out of the area.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Three serious house fires within 24 hours in Guelph
The day after two women died in a Guelph house fire, flames tore through two more homes in the city.
-
Why an unvaccinated former healthcare worker is hopeful she could get her job back
A former Grand River Hospital (GRH) employee is encouraged by an recent arbitrator’s ruling that nine Ontario nurses, who were fired because they didn’t get two COVID-19 vaccinations, should be reinstated.
-
Another vehicle robbed at gunpoint in Kitchener
Police are investigating another armed carjacking in Waterloo Region, the seventh incident reported in just the last three months.
London
-
Driver charged after single-vehicle rollover
The driver of a car involved in a single-vehicle collision in South-West Oxford Township has been charged.
-
'I do not forgive myself': Family expresses grief and impaired driver expresses regret as he enters guilty plea
They lost their loved one to an impaired driver two years ago, and the family of Richard McMahon struggle with how and why it still happens.
-
War of words: Sarnia council meeting abruptly adjourned, mayor blames councillor’s conduct
At a monthly council meeting in Sarnia on Monday, things went sideways after one councillor derailed the conversation.
Windsor
-
Windsor mayor amongst highest paid mayors in Ontario — or is he?
Windsor’s mayor pulled home a paycheque of nearly $220,000 in 2023, making him one of the highest paid mayors in Ontario when compared against the public sector salary disclosure list from last year.
-
139 metres to go: Gordie Howe International Bridge shares construction update
Construction on the Gordie Howe International Bridge is inching closer to completion, with a photo update of construction progress showing the bridge deck is two-thirds of the way completed.
-
'We’re happy about it': Dedicated bike path coming to Leamington, Ont. waterfront
The Municipality of Leamington is continuing with enhancements to its waterfront area. A key component of the Waterfront Destination Master Plan is installing a dedicated bike path on the promenade, extending from the Leamington Marina to the dock.
Northern Ontario
-
Sask. commercial driver charged after Highway 69 crash south of Sudbury, Ont.
A 59-year-old commercial driver from Saskatchewan has been charged after being seriously injured in a crash on Highway 69 south of Sudbury on the weekend.
-
Northern Ont. mayor says better police communication needed in wake of Highway 11 shooting
The mayor of Coleman Township, just south of Temiskaming Shores, said he is frustrated with how Ontario Provincial Police officers handled communication during the fatal Highway 11 shooting last week.
-
Curler Harris will appeal suspension after missing Scotties due to doping violation
Briane Harris's absence from Canada's national women's curling championship has officially been explained.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Skiiers, snowboarders and tubers flocking to Timmins ski hill after snow hits
While the mild winter weather this season is seeing the closure of several activities in northeastern Ontario, one attraction in the region is having a busy march break after a helpful weekend snowfall.
-
Second Ontario municipality reports cybersecurity incident within three weeks
The Town of Huntsville says its municipal office will remain closed for a second day today and some council meetings are being rescheduled as specialists investigate a cybersecurity incident.
-
Northern health units remind parents to submit vaccine records
Health units in northern Ontario are reminding parents to keep their children’s immunization records up to date.
Ottawa
-
'I would have paid': Ottawa residents claim they were unaware of outstanding tickets now dropping their credit scores
Since reporting on old fines tanking the credit scores of thousands of Ottawans and former residents, CTV News has received a flood of similar accounts from people claiming the city and its contracted collection agencies did not do enough to contact them before their credit score was slashed.
-
Changing consumer habits could spell the end of bagged milk
Milk is sold in bags in Ontario, Quebec, and the Maritimes, but it could be approaching its expiry date. Part of the reason is changing consumer habits.
-
Ottawa residents worry about family and friends in Haiti
The situation in Haiti has been volatile for years. The Haitian prime minister agreed Tuesday to resign under fierce pressure. Gangs are running rampant throughout the country and there are mounting fears of a civil war.
Montreal
-
QUEBEC BUDGET 2024
QUEBEC BUDGET 2024 Quebec budget $11B in deficit, one of the biggest in the province's history
A stagnant economy, a historic forest fire season and billions of dollars in public sector wage increases are what Quebec’s finance minister says have led to one of the biggest budget deficits in the province’s history.
-
Here are the highlights of the Quebec budget
Here are the highlights of the Quebec budget for 2024-2025, presented on Tuesday by Finance Minister Eric Girard.
-
Rats abound! Montreal's Parc-Ex residents frustrated at growing problem
Residents living in and around Montreal's Parc-Extension neighbourhood say there's a rat problem, and that the City of Montreal is aware but not doing enough.
Toronto
-
Fatal downtown Toronto shooting began inside home before spilling onto street, police say
A shooting in Regent Park that left two people dead and another person injured Tuesday afternoon began inside a home before spilling out onto the street, Toronto police say.
-
Toronto birder says city's first-ever bald eagle's nest is at risk
Less than a week after news of Toronto’s first-ever documented bald eagle's nest broke, a birder in the city say the site is already at risk due to the ongoing efforts to keep another species out of the area.
-
Toronto-area cop demoted after crashing car on way home from bar, reporting it stolen to another police service
A Durham police officer has been handed a year-long demotion after he admitted to crashing his car on the way home from a Port Hope bar before reporting it as stolen in an attempt to 'evade criminal and civil liability.'
Atlantic
-
Chronicle Herald, SaltWire business issues traced back to 2017
A private debt firm has driven Atlantic Canada’s largest newspaper company, The Chronicle Herald and SaltWire Network, into insolvency.
-
P.E.I. fire survivor sharing journey after amputation
Nate Lykow is a pretty ordinary guy. A father, a husband, but in September of last year he faced some extraordinary circumstances.
-
'Where is it going to end?' Shediac man frustrated over 45 per cent tax hike
For the most part, Scott Jewell and his wife are happy they made the move from Belleville,Ont., to Shediac,N.B., last spring, but they don't understand the 45 per cent jump in their property taxes.
Winnipeg
-
Haitians in Winnipeg concerned as unrest spirals out of control in Haiti
Deep political polarization in Haiti is raising concerns among Haitians in Winnipeg.
-
Curler Harris will appeal suspension after missing Scotties due to doping violation
Briane Harris's absence from Canada's national women's curling championship has officially been explained.
-
Manitoba experiencing drought conditions due to warm weather, lack of precipitation
Much of Manitoba is experiencing drought conditions, according to a new report from the Government of Canada.
Calgary
-
Potholes creating issues for some Calgary drivers, pedestrians
Calgarians are expressing concerns over an increasing number of potholes showing up on city streets during their daily commutes due to warmer temperatures.
-
Scammers impersonated Calgary police officers in attempt to extort $135K
A recent phone scam where individuals impersonated Calgary police officers has prompted a warning from the real deal.
-
Alberta company to pay $296K following 2021 workplace fatality
A construction company in Brooks, Alta., has been ordered to pay a sizable fine after it was found guilty of violating Alberta's Occupational Health and Safety Act.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton city strike: What will be open, closed, affected and unaffected
Edmonton's city manager says civic staff is taking steps to minimize the impact of a strike by more than 6,000 workers slated to begin on Thursday morning.
-
Alberta amending tax rules to offer $5,000 incentive to out-of-province workers
The Alberta government has introduced legislation that would direct $10 million from this year's budget toward luring more workers to the province.
-
Fundraiser started to help 13-year-old sexual assault victim, family access therapy
As money is being raised to help cover the cost of therapy for a 13-year-old girl, charges have been laid against the man accused of sexually assaulting her.
Regina
-
Sask. restricts bear spray possession, adds hefty fines in attempt to curb illegal use
The provincial government has introduced new regulations surrounding bear spray possession in urban areas in a hope to curb its use as a weapon in Saskatchewan.
-
Parole board took 'appropriate' steps in Sask. mass murderer's release, investigation finds
A joint investigation into the release and supervision of mass murderer Myles Sanderson has issued 14 recommendations to the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) and the Parole Board of Canada.
-
Former Riders coach Craig Dickenson joining brother Dave in Calgary
Former Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach Craig Dickenson is joining his brother Dave and the Calgary Stampeders.
Saskatoon
-
Parole board took 'appropriate' steps in Sask. mass murderer's release, investigation finds
A joint investigation into the release and supervision of mass murderer Myles Sanderson has issued 14 recommendations to the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) and the Parole Board of Canada.
-
Saskatoon high school basketball playoffs affected by teachers' job actions
Saskatoon Secondary Schools Athletic Directorate (SSSAD) said games and events for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of this week have been cancelled due to the withdrawal of extracurricular activities.
-
Sask. labour lawyer's pitch to end teachers' job action: 'empower the principals'
As the contract stalemate between the province and the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) continues, a Saskatoon labour lawyer says some creative thinking is required to get both sides back to the negotiating table.
Vancouver
-
Handwritten 'contract of purchase and sale' rejected by B.C. Supreme Court
A handwritten document purporting to facilitate the sale of a commercial property for well below its assessed value has not held up in B.C. Supreme Court.
-
Murder charge laid in 2022 Surrey shooting
A second-degree murder charge has been laid in the slaying of a Surrey man more than 18 months ago, according to authorities.
-
Vancouver Island woman wins $18M Lotto Max jackpot
Sharon Fraser was sitting at the breakfast table on the boat she lives on when she checked her lottery ticket, and found out she had won big.
Vancouver Island
-
'Organized crime group' may be using GPS trackers to target Asian business owners for break-ins: RCMP
Mounties on Vancouver Island are warning about a rise in break-ins that appear to be targeting Asian business owners' homes.
-
Vancouver Island woman wins $18M Lotto Max jackpot
Sharon Fraser was sitting at the breakfast table on the boat she lives on when she checked her lottery ticket, and found out she had won big.
-
Jail time and heavy fines proposed for truck drivers hitting B.C. overpasses
The B.C. government is proposing jail time and six-figure fines if commercial drivers are responsible for striking provincial infrastructure.