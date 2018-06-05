Construction of the Bala Falls hydro project is now underway.

For the past several weeks crews have been drilling, excavating and conducting controlled explosions at the site.

Swift River Energy Limited is the company behind the $22 million North Bala Small Hydro project which will be located at the south end of the dam. It’s a 4.7 megawatt run-of-river waterpower facility that is expected to produce power for 4,000 homes.

The project has had its share of opposition over the years from residents, cottagers and business owners.

During the Ontario PC leadership campaign, Doug Ford vowed to scrap the project if he becomes premier after the June 7 election. Swift River says it has not rushed the project along because of politics.

“We’re willing and ready to work with any new government that comes in,” said Nhung Nguyen, a representative for the company.

The project is expected to create 80 new jobs during construction.

The facility could be operational by May 2019.