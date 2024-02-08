Construction set to begin on new Barrie Allandale Transit Terminal

Construction is scheduled to begin on the new Barrie Allandale Transit Terminal this coming Monday.

The Barrie Allandale Transit Terminal and a new Downtown hub will eventually replace the current downtown bus terminal.

The City says the new terminal will improve connections between GO Trains/Buses and Ontario Northland and provide integrated transit access to Simcoe County, Muskoka and the Greater Toronto Area.

During construction, there will be no access to Bus platforms 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, and 10 at the Allandale terminal. Barrie Transit Routes 1, 4, 7, 8, Linx Buses and GO Buses will take slight detours and service temporary stops on Essa and Tiffin roads.

Access to the GO Train and platforms will remain open during the construction.

The project will also include an intricate art piece by Studio F Minus, a Toronto-based artist team, that will respond to wind patterns and change colours at different times of the day. The City says the artwork will be installed in 2025.