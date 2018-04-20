

CTV Barrie





Conservative MP Alex Nuttall has put an end to speculation about his political future.

At a press conference Friday, Nuttall confirmed he is not interested in making a switch to provincial politics and wants to run again federally in the riding of Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte.

“I wanted to end any uncertainty and chatter….and say that I am going to focus on the federal side and recommit to a 2019 run,” Nuttall told supporters.

Nuttall is currently serving his first term as a Member of Parliament. In August he was named the Official Opposition Critic for Youth, Sports and Persons with Disabilities.

He said working on Parliament Hill has been a great experience and he hopes to be able to continue to bring local concerns to Ottawa.

“You want to make sure as you’re going through these types of decision you ask people, consult and you find what’s best for the community and the best way I can serve this community is to ensure we have a strong government in Ottawa that respects the taxpayer, respects people and ensures we have an inclusive society,” Nuttall told CTV News.

The next federal election is schedule to take place on or before October 21, 2019.