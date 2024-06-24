Connor McDavid's hometown of Newmarket buzzing ahead of Game 7

The Town of Newmarket is buzzing with excitement ahead of the Stanley Cup final on Monday evening, where hometown hero Connor McDavid looks to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a championship.

The Town is hosting a free viewing party where fans can cheer on the Oilers as they take on the Florida Panthers in a do-or-die Game Seven.

Fans are encouraged to leave the car at home and take public transit, carpool, walk or cycle, but if that's not an option, there is parking available at the Municipal Offices on Mulock Drive.

"Bring a lawn chair and join friends, family, and neighbours as we cheer on local hockey legend Connor McDavid," the Town states on its website.

The first 600 people who show up with a non-perishable food item to donate to the Newmarket Food Pantry will get an orange or blue towel, while quantities last.

McDavid once attended Clearmeadow Public School and is remembered by teachers as a skilled, focused and remarkable boy.

"When he was in Grade 1, I taught him science and social studies. [He was] probably the most focused six or seven-year-old you have ever seen," said McDavid's former teacher, Charlene Delaney.

The viewing party is being held at Riverwalk Commons, with food and refreshments available for purchase.

Monday night's event marks the Oilers' third time playing Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Finals.

The puck drops at 8 p.m.