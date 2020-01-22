MEAFORD -- The public information process continues for a proposed pumped storage facility on military land in Meaford.

The Department of National Defense is now studying whether to allow an energy mega project to be built on the Georgian Bay shoreline.

“Really, what we look at is what kind of training we are doing on that area and can that training be done elsewhere,” Said Peter Crain with the Department of National Defense.

Hundreds of people have attended the two information meetings, and many seem to have a long list of concerns if the $3.3 billion project goes forward.

“Fish are going to be impacted; it's a question of how many fish and how much it's going to impact. Is it going to impact tourism? Another big concern people have is, how is this going to impact property values?” said Meaford resident Tony Stryker.

A third information meeting is planned for Thursday evening.

“That type of information and local intel is important in the development of the design of this project. it's important that we are out early and hearing what they have to say,” said Jennifer Link with TC Energy

Thursday’s meeting will be the same as the previous two meetings, but TC Energy officials will be opening the floor to questions for about half an hour.