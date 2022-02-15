Concerning trend threatens the Trumpeter Swan population

A concerning trend is causing the trumpeter swan population to die out at an alarming pace.

According to Jennifer Pelletier, Wye Marsh Wildlife Centre, the swans ingest rocks to help digestion and unknowingly eat a harmful substance.

"Lead poisoning is one of the leading causes of trumpeter swan deaths," Pelletier said. "It doesn't take many. It takes a little lead shot or sinker to cause it."

Using lead ammunition to hunt waterfowl has been illegal since the mid-1980s, but Pelletier said thanks to decades of hunting, there is still a high concentration of it in the environment.

"It's not something that just biodegrades and is gone. It's still there. As well as all of the old fishing sinkers," she added.

Unfortunately, the problem is something the Shades of Hope Wildlife Refuge in Pefferlaw has become accustomed to, taking in several sick swans every month.

Senior veterinary technician Sarah Townson said the treatment process is vigorous and expensive.

"Typically, it can take months of the treatment on and off to get the levels low enough for them not to be affected. But their quality of life during that time is quite poor," Townson said.

Townson said swans that ingest lead become lethargic and withdrawn.

"They won't be eating, and they'll separate themselves from the rest of the group. They are family-oriented birds, so if they're off on their own, it's typically because something's wrong."

Anyone who noticed an injured swan or suspects it may have lead poisoning is encouraged to contact the Shades of Hope Wildlife Refuge.

Wye Marsh Wildlife Centre in Midland also asks the public to avoid using lead shots while hunting and retrieve all lead sinkers when fishing.