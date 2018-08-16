

York Regional Police say tips from the public have led to the arrest of a man wanted for an alleged sexual assault in Aurora.

A 23-year-old Aurora man is facing a charge of sexual assault. Police say the accused approached a 47-year-old woman from behind while she was mowing her front lawn on Saturday around 3:30 p.m. They say he lowered his shorts and pulled her towards him when she turned around and confronted him. The suspect then walked away.

“We are grateful for the strong partnership York Regional Police enjoys with our community,” said Chief Eric Jolliffe. “This fast response assisted us in bringing this investigation to a successful conclusion and shows that our citizens are equally committed to a safe and secure community.”

The suspect is scheduled to appear in a Newmarket court on Friday.