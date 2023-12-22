Community rallies in final hours to meet $400K goal for Christmas Cheer campaign

In its final hours, the Barrie and District Christmas Cheer campaign reached its $400,000 fundraising goal to help support 1,800 families in need this holiday season.

Community generosity came through for the campaign after it set its highest target in 49 years amid rising inflation and record demand for support.

On Thursday, the organization reported it was $70,000 shy of its goal.

"We are profoundly moved and grateful for the incredible support we have received from our community," said Steph Quenneville, Barrie and District Christmas Cheer president. "This year presented unique challenges, and we were uncertain if we could reach our goal, given the economic climate. However, the generosity of our community has yet again surpassed our expectations."

Food and toy hampers were distributed to families in Barrie, Angus, Springwater and Oro-Medonte.

"Every local family who needed assistance this year will be waking up on Christmas morning with toys under the tree and food on the table because of the unparalleled support of individuals in the community, corporate sponsors, and local schools," a release by the Barrie and District Christmas Cheer organization stated.

"We are just so thankful," Quenneville added.