Four people, including two children, were sent to the hospital following a collision in Barrie on Friday.

A witness tells CTV News one woman and the two kids were in a pickup truck that collided with an SUV on Livingstone Street in the Stanley Street and Birchwood Drive area.

Emergency crews attended the crash scene just before 11 this morning and found the pickup truck on its side.

Paramedics say the injuries appear to be minor.