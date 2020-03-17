BARRIE -- Collingwood has opened its first COVID-19 assessment centre.

Patients will be screened by medical professionals in a tent set up in front of the emergency entrance in the Collingwood General and Marine Hospital (CGMH) parking lot.

The assessment centre is not a testing centre, as no swab tests will be given.

"Testing is restricted to patients who meet government screening criteria," explains CGMH Chief Nurse Executive Lauren Tindall.

Those who believe they have symptoms of the virus can be assessed at the centre and will then be "directed to the appropriate area for treatment."

Officials have advised those exhibiting mild signs of the virus to self-isolate or monitor their symptoms for 14 days.

Most cases will resolve without treatment, officials say.

CGMH has an online COVID-19 self-assessment tool to help patients better understand if it's necessary to seek medical attention.