Collingwood hospital implements visitor COVID-19 vaccine policy

BARRIE,ONT. -

Collingwood General and Marine hospital has announced that it will be requiring proof of vaccination for all visitors starting December 1st, 2021.

All visitors 12 years of age and older will be required to provide proof of full covid-19 vaccination before entering the hospital and all individuals must be fully vaccinated within 14 days of their second shot.

The policy will not apply for kids under 11 years of age and the hospital says special consideration will be made for urgent situations.

Visitor exemptions will include end of life visits and stillbirth, childbirth, major surgery, patients under the age of 18 and a significant developmental, intellectual disability and or cognitive impairment.