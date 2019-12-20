COLLINGWOOD -- A brick and mortar shop prepares to open its doors for business in Collingwood, and it's creating quite a buzz.

The retail cannabis store will mark the first of its kind in the region.

"I think Collingwood is ready for this," said Mayor Brian Saunderson. "It's a legal product, and we are in a free market economy."

Sessions Collingwood was one of the successful applicants during the province's second lottery for retail authorizations in August.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) completed its final inspections of the new shop on Thursday.

"There are a lot of checks and balances by the AGCO before the store opens," explained licence holder Louis Laskovski. "The last inspection was just yesterday, so the product was only able to be delivered and ordered yesterday. Everything has come down to the wire here."

The cannabis retail store located in the south end of the town's Main Street will be open seven days a week.

The store officially opens at 10 a.m. on Saturday.