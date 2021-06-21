Advertisement
Collingwood clock tower lit up in orange for National Indigenous Day
Published Monday, June 21, 2021 11:37PM EDT Last Updated Monday, June 21, 2021 11:38PM EDT
Collingwood clock tower lit in orange for National Indigenous Peoples Day (Dave Sullivan / CTV News)
COLLINGWOOD, ONT. -- The town hall clock tower in Collingwood has been lit orange in honour of National Indigenous Peoples Day. It also is to pay tribute to the lives lost and the harms inflicted by the residential school system.
The colour orange has become associated with the every child matters campaign, honouring the experiences of former students and survivors.
