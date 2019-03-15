Featured
Close call after metal debris smashes through windshield
The windshield of a car is smashed after being hit by metal debris on Airport Road, Caledon on March 15, 2019 (Photo cred: Caledon OPP)
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, March 15, 2019 3:35PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, March 15, 2019 5:08PM EDT
It’s lucky no one was injured after metal debris smashed through a windshield of a car driving along Airport Road in Caledon on Friday.
Police say metal debris scattered the roadway north of King Street.
Officers believe the debris came from a truck travelling northbound, but they were unable to locate it.
Caledon OPP is appealing for witnesses to this incident.