Clearview fire responds to blaze at pool house on Poplar Sideroad
Emergency crews in the Clearview area had a busy night responding to a fire in a pool house Saturday.
According to the Clearview Fire Department, calls first came in around 9:50 p.m. about flames on the property of a residence on Poplar Sideroad.
The fire was contained to the pool house and did not spread. Approximately 25 firefighters were on the scene to get the blaze under control, which officials say started in the chimney area.
No injuries were reported.
In a tweet about the incident, Chief Roree Payment noted it was the third fire in two days for the unit.
