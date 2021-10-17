Clearview fire responds to blaze at pool house on Poplar Sideroad

Crews in Clearview responded to a fire at a pool house on Poplar Sideroad on Sat. Oct. 16, 2021 (Twitter: @CFES_FireChief) Crews in Clearview responded to a fire at a pool house on Poplar Sideroad on Sat. Oct. 16, 2021 (Twitter: @CFES_FireChief)

Barrie Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

Windsor

London

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver