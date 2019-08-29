

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





The province says it is moving forward with plans to limit the use of cellphones in the classroom just as students prepare to head back to the school.

The minister of education said restricting personal use of mobile devices in school would help students focus on their studies and not their social media accounts.

Students will still be able to use their phones for health and medical situations or to support learning.

The ban on cellphones during instructional time will be in effect on November 4.

It is not clear how the province plans to regulate the use of cellphones by students.