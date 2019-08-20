Changes are coming to Barrie Transit to help improve the service for riders in the city.

Bus routes between Georgian College, Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre and the downtown jumped 36 percent since the universal bus pass was introduced last year. The city says some buses have been operating at full capacity.

Buses on express routes are currently operating at half-hour intervals that will be shortened to 22 minutes. Several of the current routes will change as well.

The city says fare prices will not increase as a result of the improvements to the transit service.

Transit riders are encouraged to visit the Barrie Transit website to see new maps and schedules.

The changes take effect on Sunday, Aug. 25th.