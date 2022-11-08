City of Barrie seeking public feedback on Phase Two of its Transit Vision

Round two of public meetings for Barrie’s Transit Vision have been inked into the city’s calendar.

The public is being asked to provide its feedback through the city’s online public platform by completing a survey, posting comments through an online mapping tool, or simply submitting general ideas for the future of public transit in Barrie.

“The city is currently building a blueprint for growing the existing transit system to best meet Barrie’s needs and goals today while developing a long-term plan for a future network,” said Brent Forsyth, director of transit and parking.

“Feedback collected in this phase will be used to refine the proposed network, ensuring it meets public needs, improves mobility and guides Barrie’s transit system as the city grows,” Forsyth said.

In addition to providing feedback online, the public can join the project team at informal open houses:

Allandale Recreation Centre - Tuesday, Nov. 15, from 10 a.m. to noon;

Parkview Community Centre - Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.;

Barrie Transit Terminal – Monday - Nov. 21, and Tuesday, Nov. 22, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.,

Georgian College - Wednesday, Nov. 23 and Thursday, Nov. 24, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.,

Registration is not required at any of the open houses.

Feedback from the first phase of consultation on Barrie’s Transit Vision (completed in early 2021) was used to create the proposed transit network.

Phase One of the consultation focused on understanding current transit patterns, collecting feedback on network preferences and receiving comments on Barrie Transit’s guiding principles.