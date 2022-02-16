City of Barrie revisits private tree removal bylaw

The City of Barrie is considering revisiting its private tree bylaw for the first time since 2014 as more housing goes up in existing neighbourhoods.

Kevin Rankin, with the City of Barrie, said one option could involve residents requiring a permit for any tree removal on private property.

"Or it could be that they require an arborist report saying the tree is unhealthy prior to removal," he noted.

The City has updated its tree removal bylaw three times in the last three decades.

Andee Pelan, executive director of Living Green Barrie, said this is a key moment for the city and its trees moving forward.

"Right now, unless they are part of a wood lot, they are not protected and what we really need to do here is we need to protect the large trees."

Seventy-one per cent of trees in Barrie are on private property.

Pelan said that regardless of a tree being on private property, it offers several benefits.

"From air quality, you're getting shade on your street. Your property values are increased because of it. Climate change, the lake, the city, the earth... everything is actually benefiting from that tree," she said.

Living Green noted taxpayers benefit by investing in trees, from stormwater savings to Lake Simcoe pollution to climate change.

Several neighbourhood associations are concerned with the sudden increase in new builds in existing backyards, saying too many trees are being uprooted.

"I think we need to be a little bit tougher because we know a lot of these trees are coming down because it's investors that are coming in trying to build these houses in back yards. Do they care that these trees are coming down? We do as neighbours, as residents," said Barbara Mackie, co-chair of the Allandale Neighbourhood Association.

"We need to afford those protections for the large trees, or else we're going to be robbing our children of a valuable resource because large trees take time," added Pelan.

The City is holding a public meeting on Feb. 24 with a report due back in the coming months.

Potential changes to the bylaw could come into effect by the end of the year.