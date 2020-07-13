BARRIE, ONT. -- After four months, some services are being once again being offered at city hall in Barrie.

Starting today, the first floor is open to residents for some in-person support.

Documents such as marriage licenses, large building permits and tax certificates will be available by appointment only.

"You need to come to the Worsley entrance, which is behind city hall in the parking lot. A security guard will meet you at the door within a few minutes of your appointment and will escort you to the service area location when you can do your business and move forward," explained Monique Kovacs.

The city plans to book between 50 and 100 appointments daily.

Residents are encouraged to complete services that are available digitally online.